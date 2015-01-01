Abstract

There is a well-known saying that talks about the progression of scientific knowledge and insights being built from the 'standing on the shoulders of giants'.1 There is no doubt that as a field, injury prevention is only in the strong position it is today because we have done the same. Injury Prevention is committed to progressing this by having a focus on preserving injury prevention history, sharing this with new generations of injury researchers and shaping the field. Knowledge and recognition about injury prevention's giants and their contributions must not be lost and our journal will take a leadership role in ensuring this through targeted papers in issues, a new journal podcast series, our social media presence and curated discussions among our authors and readers. One of those giants passed in August 2023: Dr. Ivan Barry Pless was this journal's inaugural Editor-in-Chief and Professor Emeritus at McGill University. In this issue, we celebrate his contributions and provide an opportunity for our readers to add their voices to those who directly or indirectly benefited from his leadership in paediatrics, injury prevention and epidemiology.2



Throughout my own research career, I have had a solid history of publication that has always been based on the strongest standards of research and professional integrity. I have always very much enjoyed scientific writing myself and have great passion for engendering the skills and values for this in more junior researchers and our practitioner colleagues. Together with members of our senior editorial board team, Injury Prevention will contribute to the active development and mentoring of the future workforce of injury prevention professionals and researchers.



Injury Prevention is the leading journal for disseminating information about public-health-focused injury prevention efforts to reduce the burden of injury in all age groups around …

Language: en