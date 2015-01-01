Abstract

Adolescence is a time period that is highlighted by widespread involvement in delinquent behaviors. The long-term consequences associated with engaging in such behaviors is not entirely understood. There is some research showing, though, that adolescents who are involved in delinquency are at-risk for also engaging in an assortment of risky sexual behaviors. Whether this association is causal or the result of selection/confounding remains unclear. The current study sought to add to the literature on this topic by examining whether measures of adolescent delinquency predict later-life involvement in risky sexual behaviors (number of sexual partners, number of one-night stands, and being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection) in a sample from the United States. To do so, data drawn from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) were analyzed (N ranging from 5018 to 5964). The results revealed statistically significant associations between adolescent delinquency and risky sexual behaviors for males and females even after controlling for levels of self-control, exposure to peer substance use, parental socialization, and neighborhood disadvantage. These results suggest that the association between delinquent involvement and risky sexual behaviors is robust and future research should begin to systematically examine the developmental nature of this association.

Language: en