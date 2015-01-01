Abstract

AIM: To systematically review and synthesize primary research on experiences and needs of adult informal caregivers of adults at risk of suicide.



DESIGN: Systematic review with a data-based convergent synthesis. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, PsychINFO and CINAHL were searched in April 2022 and February 2023. English language research focusing on experiences of adult carers of adults was included.



METHODS: Articles were screened by title (n = 9077) and abstract (n = 132) with additional articles (n = 6) obtained via citation and hand searching. Thirty-one included studies were quality assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool and study data were systematically extracted prior to thematic synthesis.



RESULTS: Five interconnected themes resulted: transitions; living with fear and uncertainty; changing relationships; interface with healthcare professionals and services; what carers need and want. Caring impacts mental, physical and social wellbeing. Relationships are affected in ways which might not be evident when caring for a minor. Repeated suicidal behaviour is particularly challenging with ongoing hypervigilance contributing to burden, burnout and interpersonal strain. Poor carer support exacerbates negative effects; carers need to feel informed, educated, involved and holistically supported.



CONCLUSION: Timely support for carers is essential. Interventions should address emotional responses, relational changes and effective care recipient support. Longitudinal research is required to understand effects of ongoing caring where there are multiple suicide attempts. IMPLICATIONS: Nurses can provide carers with early support and information and longer term psychosocial interventions. If carers are adequately equipped and supported patient safety and wellbeing will be improved. IMPACT: Findings of this systematic review include relational changes due to carer hypervigilance reducing autonomy and living with the possibility of suicide. Clinician awareness of the potential for relational shifts will help them prepare and support carers. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: There was no patient or public contribution.

