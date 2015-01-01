|
Citation
Morton SCM, Everhart R, Dautovich N, Chukmaitov A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38010405
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To examine the role of social support and health behaviors in the association between discrimination and mental health (e.g., anxiety/depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation) among college students experiencing various forms of discrimination. Participants: Data were collected from 709 college students (42.8% White; 72.2% female) at a large urban university in Fall 2017.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; Discrimination; social support; suicidality; health behavior