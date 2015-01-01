Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the role of social support and health behaviors in the association between discrimination and mental health (e.g., anxiety/depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation) among college students experiencing various forms of discrimination. Participants: Data were collected from 709 college students (42.8% White; 72.2% female) at a large urban university in Fall 2017.



METHODS: Students completed an online survey assessing perceived discrimination, anxiety/depressive symptoms, suicidal behavior, health behaviors, and social support. Moderation and parallel mediation analyses were conducted in PROCESS SPSS.



RESULTS: Results indicated that preventive health behaviors and social support partially mediated associations between discrimination and mental health outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the need to increase awareness regarding engaging in preventive health behaviors on college campuses. For students experiencing discrimination, prevention, and social support might be key factors in improving mental health.

