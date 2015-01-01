Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 1990, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended the sale of trampolines cease in the United States. The risk of traumatic injury is well-documented, yet trampolines remain a growing source of recreation. Trampoline parks, in particular, are becoming a common entertainment attraction that can result in serious injury. There is currently a paucity of literature characterizing craniofacial injuries from trampoline use and plans to prevent these injuries.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: A retrospective review of the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System was conducted to analyze emergency department visits for trampoline-related craniofacial injuries in 1 to 20 year olds between 2013 and 2022.



RESULTS: An estimated 206,866 trampoline-related craniofacial injuries occurred. Males suffered injuries 1.67 times more frequently than females. Injured sites included the head (41.0%), face (23.2%), neck (20.4%), mouth (11.9%), eyeball (2.0%), and ear (1.4%). The most common diagnoses were lacerations (28.9%), internal injuries (23.2%), strain/sprains (14.8%), contusions/abrasions (13.0%), and concussions (8.7%). Head internal injuries and facial lacerations significantly increased over the observed time period.



DISCUSSION: Trampolines are a rising source of craniofacial trauma for America's youth. Children between 3 and 11 years old were disproportionately affected. Regulation over trampoline safety features remains limited in the United States. Future studies should aim to characterize the mechanisms of these injuries for the development of targeted safety measures.

