Howell KH, Napier TR, Scheid CR, Braungart-Rieker J, Miller-Graff LE. J. Fam. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
38010799
The Pregnant Moms' Empowerment Program (PMEP) is a brief, group intervention for pregnant women who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). This study was a quasirandomized trial of the effects of PMEP on parenting. Participants were 137 pregnant women exposed to IPV in the past year; 82 received PMEP and 55 were in a no-treatment control condition. Participants completed four assessments (pretest [T1], posttest [T2], 3-month postpartum[T3], and 12-month postpartum [T4]). At T1-T4, women self-reported on their parenting attitudes (i.e., expectations of children, parental empathy, corporal punishment, parent-child family roles) and parenting confidence. At the postpartum assessments, mother-infant dyads participated in a videorecorded free play session that was coded for warm-sensitive parenting.
