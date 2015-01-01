Abstract

Female genital mutilation (FGM) refers to all procedures that partially or totally remove the external female genitalia, or to all other deliberate injuries to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. It is thought that over 200 million girls and women have had some form of FGM, with more than three million girls being at risk annually. The procedure varies in severity from partial or complete removal of the clitoris (Type 1) to oversewing of the vaginal opening, so-called infibulation (Type 3). There are no medical benefits from FGM, with complications increasing with the amount of tissue damage that has been inflicted. Side effects may be psychological and physical including excessive scarring, pain, infections, sexual dysfunction with significant obstetrical complications such as fistulas and increased risks of stillbirth, as well as increased neonatal and maternal morbidity and mortality. Although primarily originating in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, mass migrations in recent years have made FGM a feature in most societies. For this reason, forensic practitioners and pathologists should be aware of the anatomical features of FGM and the potential medical and psychological side effects. Accurate recording of cases is required to enable appropriate resources to be allocated for instituting preventive measures.

