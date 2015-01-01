SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Iverson KM, Livingston WS, Vogt D, Smith BN, Kehle-Forbes SM, Mitchell KS. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11606-023-08486-9

PMID

38010460

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) and intimate partner violence (IPV) experiences are major social determinants of adverse health. There is limited prevalence data on these experiences for veterans, particularly across sociodemographic groups.

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of SV before, during, and after military service and lifetime and past-year IPV for women and men, and explore differences across sociodemographic groups.

DESIGN: Data are from two national cross-sectional surveys conducted in 2020. Weighted prevalence estimates of SV and IPV experiences were computed, and weighted logistic regression models were used for comparisons across gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and age. PARTICIPANTS: Study 1 included veterans of all service eras (N = 1187; 50.0% women; 29% response rate). Study 2 included recently separated post-9/11 veterans (N = 1494; 55.2% women; 19.4% response rate). MAIN MEASURES: SV was assessed with the Deployment Risk and Resilience Inventory-2 (DRRI-2). IPV was assessed with the extended Hurt-Insult-Threaten-Scream Tool. KEY RESULTS: Women were more likely than men to experience pre-military SV (study 1: 39.9% vs. 8.7%, OR = 6.96, CIs: 4.71-10.28; study 2: 36.2% vs. 8.6%, OR = 6.04, CIs: 4.18-8.71), sexual harassment and/or assault during military service (study 1: 55.0% vs. 16.8%, OR = 6.30, CIs: 4.57-8.58; study 2: 52.9% vs. 26.9%, OR = 3.08, CIs: 2.38-3.98), and post-military SV (study 1: 12.4% vs. 0.9%, OR = 15.49, CIs: 6.42-36.97; study 2: 7.5% vs. 1.5%, OR = 5.20, CIs: 2.26-11.99). Women were more likely than men to experience lifetime IPV (study 1: 45.7% vs. 37.1%, OR = 1.38, CIs: 1.04-1.82; study 2: 45.4% and 34.8%, OR = 1.60, CIs: 1.25-2.04) but not past-year IPV (study 1: 27.9% vs. 28.3%, OR = 0.95, CIs: 0.70-1.28; study 2: 33.1% vs. 28.5%, OR = 1.24, CIs: 0.95-1.61). When controlling for gender, there were few differences across other sociodemographic groups, with the exception of sexual orientation.

CONCLUSIONS: Understanding veterans' experiences of SV and IPV can inform identification and intervention efforts, especially for women and sexual minorities.


Language: en

Keywords

gender; assault; abuse; sexual orientation; military

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print