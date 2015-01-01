|
Bakely L, Correa-Salazar C, Rangel Gómez MG, González-Fagoaga JE, González AAA, Parrado EA, Riosmena F, Martinez-Donate AP. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2023; 34(3): 1021-1036.
(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)
38009112
Migration, detention, and deportation are often rife with violence. This study sought to examine associations between pre-migration experiences, detention conditions, and mental health among Mexicans deported from the U.S. to Mexico between 2020 and 2021. Data from the Migrante Project (N=306, weighted N=14,841) were analyzed using descriptive statistics and unadjusted and adjusted multivariate regression models. The prevalence of a lifetime mental health diagnosis was 18.5%. Exposure to adverse conditions in detention (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]=17.56, p<.001) and having been detained in both immigration and non-immigration facilities (AOR=9.70, p=.042) were significantly associated with increased odds of experiencing abuse during migrants' most recent detention. Experiencing abuse during migrants' most recent detention was, in turn, associated with increased odds of a lifetime mental health diagnosis (AOR=4.72, p<.005). Targeted, trauma-informed mental health services are needed for deported Mexican migrants.
Humans; Mental health; violence; Mental Health; jails; prisons; *Mental Health Services; *Transients and Migrants; deportation; Emigration and Immigration; immigration; Mexico/epidemiology