Abstract

The relationship between cannabis use and suicidal behavior is complex, with no consensus in the literature. We used electronic health records of national health services to identify individuals who received a diagnosis of Cannabis Use Disorder in the Metropolitan area of Bologna from 2009 to 2019. In this cohort we identified accesses to Emergency Departments for suicide attempts from 2009 to 2019. The Crude Suicide Rate for 1,000 Person Years was 2.5, higher in females, in patients with Alcohol Use Disorders, with any psychiatric diagnosis, within one year from the first visit, and during the COVID-19 period. The risk was over 22 times higher than in the general population. Considering the high prevalence of cannabis use in the general population and the consequent risk of Cannabis Use Disorders, these data suggest the importance of a clinical evaluation for suicidal risk.

Language: en