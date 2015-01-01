Abstract

The lives of people in conflict areas are often characterized by the experience of traumatic events frequently accompanied by loss and separation. These can equally trigger symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complicated grief (CG). The aim of the present study was to investigate whether affected individuals could be assigned to distinct classes at symptom-cluster levels of these two disorders. Moreover, we aimed to identify event-related and sociodemographic predictors associated with membership in these pathological classes. Participants were Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs; N = 199) who fled their hometowns due to the ISIS conflict and reported having lost an important person within the past 5 years. Based on the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) and Inventory of Complicated Grief (ICG), a latent class analysis (LCA) was applied to examine different classes of symptom clusters. Multinomial logistic regression was used to determine which variables predicted assignment to these symptom classes. The impact of loss and separation among IDPs in Iraq manifested in CG symptoms in more than half of the affected population and was often accompanied by PTSD. LCA identified a low-symptoms class (17.6%), CG class (33.7%), PTSD class (12.1%), and comorbid PTSD+CG class (36.7%). The sudden or violent death of a loved one was identified as a distinguishing factor for PTSD. Furthermore, separation was associated with comorbidity. Aid agencies should take these specific factors into account to improve effective and economic aid delivery to IDPs continuously affected by terror.

Language: en