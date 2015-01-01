Abstract

BACKGROUND: This project aimed to assess compliance with evidence-based criteria' for the prevention and management of workplace violence against nursing staff in Shahid-Beheshti hospital, Maragheh, Iran. Workplace violence is a managerial and workplace occupational health and safety issue that can affect the performance of an institution. Further, it might turn the work environment into an insecure and hostile one which can influence the performance of employees and their professional relationships negatively. Nevertheless, staff have their own legal rights, and their organizations are legally and ethically in charge of providing them with safe work environments.



METHODS: Following the JBI Practical Application of Clinical Evidence System and Getting Research into Practice audit and feedback tool with three phases of activities, this project utilized an implementation framework incorporating quality improvement. Furthermore, the audit tool was used to establish the project and set up the measurement and evaluation of three evidence-based criteria.



RESULTS: The post-implementation audit results indicated a significant improvement in violence management and prevention. The compliance rate on the first criterion, i.e. aggression management training, increased from 49% at baseline to 81% at the end. The second criterion, i.e. timely support and assistance following an incident, exhibited greater increase from eight to 73%. Finally, an increased compliance was noted on the third criterion, i.e. policy for risk management and safe environment, from 22 to 77%.



CONCLUSIONS: The current project successfully implements evidence-based violence management in Shahid-Beheshti hospital. It reveals significant results on compliance and the increasing knowledge of nurses on evidence-based stress management, communication skills and self-companion.

