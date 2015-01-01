Abstract

In this article, the author introduces a new fuzzy control solution to direct active anti-roll bars (hydraulic stabilizer bars) in order to enhance the vehicle's roll stabilization efficiency. The original fuzzy algorithm designed in this work can satisfy all the roll stability, comfort, and response speed requirements, while previous algorithms could only meet one of these criteria. In addition, a fully dynamic model is established to simulate the vehicle's roll oscillations instead of only using a simple half-dynamic model combined with the single-track dynamic model. The calculation and simulation processes take place in the Simulink environment. Two cases of steering are used as input to the simulation problem; the car's speed is gradually increased through three levels. According to results of research, the roll angle and roll index of the car increase as the speed and steering angle increase. The interaction between the road and wheel decreases sharply as the roll angle increases, which can lead to a rollover. In the first case, the rollover occurs only when the car travels at v3 without the stabilizer bar and has a maximum roll angle of 9.81°. In the second case, this occurs for the (None) situation when traveling at speed v1 with a maximum roll angle of 9.52° and for the (Passive) situation when traveling at speed v2 with a peak value of 11.93°. Meanwhile, the vehicle's stability is still well guaranteed when utilizing active anti-roll bars controlled by an original fuzzy algorithm.

