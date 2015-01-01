Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women across the globe are at risk of physical or sexual abuse by an intimate partner or other offender. Violence against women can lead to physical injuries, impaired mental health, and specific chronic diseases. In some cases, such types of violence can even result in disability or death for some victims. OBJETIVE: To identify the factors that cause domestic violence in women of Guanajuato. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Prospective, observational, analytical and cross-sectional study. 325 patients of 18 years or older who were literate and visited a third level hospital were included. The Scale of Violence in Couple Relations with a Likert-type response was administered. Data were analyzed by descriptive statistics. Frequencies and percentages of all variables, chi-square test, and bivariate analysis were used.



RESULTS: Of 325 women of 36 (30-46) years of age, 214 (65.8%) were married. The majority were high school graduates, 152 (46.8%). 52% of women reported having experienced domestic violence at least once. Knowing the existence of a domestic violence protection law produced an OR 0.34 (0.20-0.57), p-0.001 and knowing the meaning of domestic violence gave an OR 0.35 (0.21-0.58 ), p<0.001.



CONCLUSIONS: A high percentage of women reported having experienced domestic violence at least once. The determinants of violence were similar in women with and without exposure to it. Protective factors were knowledge of the law and the meaning of domestic violence.

Language: es