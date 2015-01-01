|
Citation
Cabrales-Tejeda F, Hidalgo-Ayala RN, Sosa-Bustamante GP, Luna-Anguiano JLF, Paque-Bautista C, González AP. Rev. Med. Inst. Mex. Seguro Soc. 2023; 61(Suppl 2): S141-S147.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Officina de Bibliotecas y Divulgacion de la Jefatura de los Servicios de Ensenanza e Investigacion)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38011591
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Women across the globe are at risk of physical or sexual abuse by an intimate partner or other offender. Violence against women can lead to physical injuries, impaired mental health, and specific chronic diseases. In some cases, such types of violence can even result in disability or death for some victims. OBJETIVE: To identify the factors that cause domestic violence in women of Guanajuato. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Prospective, observational, analytical and cross-sectional study. 325 patients of 18 years or older who were literate and visited a third level hospital were included. The Scale of Violence in Couple Relations with a Likert-type response was administered. Data were analyzed by descriptive statistics. Frequencies and percentages of all variables, chi-square test, and bivariate analysis were used.
Language: es
Keywords
Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence Against Women; Abuso Físico; Domestic Violence; Estudios Transversales; Physical Abuse; Violencia Contra la Mujer; Violencia Doméstica