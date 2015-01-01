SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bayliss LT, Hughes CD, Lamont-Mills A, du Plessis C. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13025

38009897

INTRODUCTION: Suicide capability is posited to facilitate the movement from ideation-to-action. Emerging evidence suggests capability comprises both trait- and state-like facets. This study examined fluctuations in and associations of acquired, dispositional, practical, and perceived capabilities, and suicidal mental imagery, and suicidal ideation.

METHOD: Seventy-five adults (48 females, Mage = 36.53 years) with lived experience of suicidal ideation and/or attempt responded to four prompts per day for 2 weeks that assessed suicide capability and suicidal ideation. Mean-squared successive differences and probability of acute change indices and multilevel models were used for analyses.

RESULTS: All facets of suicide capability fluctuated. Acquired and dispositional capabilities were trait-like, with practical and perceived capabilities being state-like. Suicidal mental imagery was the only facet of suicide capability that distinguished participants with a suicide attempt in the past 12 months from participants with a suicide attempt more than 1 year ago and suicide ideators. Suicidal mental imagery was associated with concurrent suicidal ideation and predictive of next assessment suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSION: Suicidal mental imagery may be uniquely associated with suicide capability. This study suggests there are trait- and state-like facets of capability that can combine to potentially ready an individual to engage in suicidal behaviors.


Language: en

suicide; suicidal ideation; ecological momentary assessment; integrated motivational-volitional model; interpersonal theory of suicide; suicide capability; three-step theory of suicide

