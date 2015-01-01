|
Citation
Velkoff EA, Perkins NM, Dodd DR, Brown TA, Kaye WH, Wierenga CE. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38009622
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: People with eating disorders (EDs) frequently report self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). We aimed to replicate and extend findings demonstrating greater interoceptive deficits according to SITB severity. We predicted that interoceptive deficits would be greater among people with versus without lifetime SITBs and among those with multiple suicide attempts compared with single attempts or nonsuicidal self-injury. We also predicted that interoception would be increasingly impaired with greater current suicidality severity.
Language: en
Keywords
nonsuicidal self-injury; suicidality; eating disorders; interoceptive deficits; replication