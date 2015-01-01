Abstract

Despite increased attention on intimate partner violence (IPV) among Latinx women in the United States, measurement often overlooks economic abuse, reproductive coercion, institution-related threats, and technology-facilitated abuse. Using a broad range of measures, this paper examines prevalence and correlations between different types of IPV among a sample of 38 Latinx women enrolled into a pilot study.



RESULTS indicate consistently high prevalence of IPV types and significant correlations between several types of abuse (including sexual abuse, technology-facilitated abuse, and institution-related threats).



FINDINGS emphasize the need for comprehensive IPV measurement, screening, expanded safety planning, and research on the impact of these types of abuse.

