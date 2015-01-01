|
Jiwatram-Negrón T, Cardenas I, Meinhart M, Rubio-Torio N. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38008996
Despite increased attention on intimate partner violence (IPV) among Latinx women in the United States, measurement often overlooks economic abuse, reproductive coercion, institution-related threats, and technology-facilitated abuse. Using a broad range of measures, this paper examines prevalence and correlations between different types of IPV among a sample of 38 Latinx women enrolled into a pilot study.
intimate partner violence; Latinx; economic abuse; reproductive coercion; technology-facilitated abuse