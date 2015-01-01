SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jiwatram-Negrón T, Cardenas I, Meinhart M, Rubio-Torio N. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231216715

PMID

38008996

Abstract

Despite increased attention on intimate partner violence (IPV) among Latinx women in the United States, measurement often overlooks economic abuse, reproductive coercion, institution-related threats, and technology-facilitated abuse. Using a broad range of measures, this paper examines prevalence and correlations between different types of IPV among a sample of 38 Latinx women enrolled into a pilot study.

RESULTS indicate consistently high prevalence of IPV types and significant correlations between several types of abuse (including sexual abuse, technology-facilitated abuse, and institution-related threats).

FINDINGS emphasize the need for comprehensive IPV measurement, screening, expanded safety planning, and research on the impact of these types of abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; Latinx; economic abuse; reproductive coercion; technology-facilitated abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print