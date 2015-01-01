Abstract

Background and Objectives: Suicide is a serious issue, so it needs to be addressed. The purpose of this review study is to a Systematic Review on the prevalence and Causes of Suicide (Thoughts and Actions) In Iranian School and University Students.

Materials and Methods: This study is a systematic review carried out in April 2022, using different search engines including SID, Magiran, Google Scholar, Sciencedirect, PubMed, Scopus, as well as the keywords "Suicide", "University", "Student", and their Persian equivalents in relation to Iranian school and university students. 27 articles were reviewed.

Results: The results of this study revealed that suicide attempt in students varied from 6 to 8.3% and suicidal ideation ranged from 2.8 to 7.49%. The most important causes of suicide were mental disorders, depression, low resilience, loneliness, hopelessness, family factors, weakness of religious beliefs, and stressors.

Conclusion: Psychological interventions include religion-based and metacognitive therapy, resilience and positive thinking skills training, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, and positive psychology training. Regular screening and psychological interventions can be used to prevent, treat, and reduce suicidal ideation among students.

Key words: Suicidal ideation, Suicide Attempt, Suicide Prevalence, Suicide Risk Factors, A Systematic review study

Language: fa