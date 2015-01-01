Abstract

Background and Objectives: Suicide is a serious issue, so it needs to be addressed. The purpose of this review studyis to a Systematic Review on the prevalence and Causes of Suicide (Thoughts and Actions) In Iranian School andUniversity Students.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study is a systematic review carried out in April 2022, using different search enginesincluding SID, Magiran, Google Scholar, Sciencedirect, PubMed, Scopus, as well as the keywords "Suicide","University", "Student", and their Persian equivalents in relation to Iranian school and university students. 27 articleswere reviewed.



RESULTS: The results of this study revealed that suicide attempt in students varied from 6 to 8.3% and suicidal ideationranged from 2.8 to 7.49%. The most important causes of suicide were mental disorders, depression, low resilience,loneliness, hopelessness, family factors, weakness of religious beliefs, and stressors.



CONCLUSION: Psychological interventions include religion-based and metacognitive therapy, resilience and positivethinking skills training, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, and positive psychology training. Regular screening andpsychological interventions can be used to prevent, treat, and reduce suicidal ideation among students.

