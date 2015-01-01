Abstract

In the realm of traditional roadway crash studies, cross-sectional modeling methods have been commonly employed to investigate the intricate relationship between the crash risk of roadway segments and variables including roadway geometrics, weather conditions, and speed distribution. However, these methodologies assume that the explanatory variables and target variable are only associated within the same time period. Although this assumption is well-founded for static factors like roadway geometrics, it proves inadequate when dealing with highly time-varying variables related to weather conditions and speed variation. Recent investigations have unveiled that these time-varying variables may exhibit lagged impacts on segment crash risk, necessitating the adoption of more comprehensive time-series modeling methods. This study employs two interpretable statistical methods, namely the distributed lag model (DLM) and the distributed lag nonlinear model (DLNM), to elucidate meaningful and interpretable patterns of the lagged impacts of weather and speed variation factors on segment crash risk. Empirical evidence based on crash data collected from rural interstate freeways in the state of Texas demonstrates coherent and interpretable lagged impact patterns of these variables. This study's results serve as strong support for the existence of lagged impacts on roadway segment-level crash risk, emphasizing the need for considering time-series effects in future crash modeling research. Furthermore, these findings could offer practical implications for the design of real-time crash warning systems and the effective implementation of variable speed limits to enhance road safety.

