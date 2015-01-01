Abstract

An earlier version of this article was published in error. Our prior publication was missing reference to a prior study on this topic. Our prior research has not found an association between recreational cannabis legalization (RCL) and negative psychosocial and psychiatric outcomes. We reported significant associations between RCL with greater cannabis frequency and fewer alcohol use disorder symptoms. The current study expands on our previous research by using a cross-sectional design and different measures of problems from cannabis and alcohol use and including additional substance use variables. The current study found similar results to our previous research.

