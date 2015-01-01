Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to assess the association between history of intimate partner violence (IPV) exposure and mental and lifestyle factors among middle-aged and older men and women in rural South Africa.



METHODS: The analysis utilized data from wave 3 of the longitudinal Health and Ageing in Africa: A Longitudinal Study of an INDEPTH Community in South Africa (HAALSI) (n = 3,707, median age 66 years, range 46-118 years). History of IPV was assessed with five questions on physical, sexual, psychological, and economic IPV. Logistic regression was used to assess the association between history of IPV exposure and mental and lifestyle factors.



RESULTS: Among men 7.8% and among women 10.9% reported a history of IPV. In terms of mental health outcomes, in the final adjusted model, among men, exposure to 1 and/or 2-4 types of IPV were associated with depressive symptoms, insomnia symptoms, PTSD, and loneliness, while among women, exposure to 1 and/or 2-4 types of IPV was associated with insomnia symptoms and PTSD. In terms of lifestyle outcomes, in the final adjusted model, among men, 2-4 types of IPV were associated current tobacco use, current heavy alcohol use, inadequate fruit intake, and food insecurity, and among women, 1 and/or 2-4 types of IPV were associated with soft drink intake, and food insecurity.



CONCLUSION: We found that lifetime exposure to IPV was associated with several mental and lifestyle factors in middle-aged and older men and women. Enhanced screening and treatment of IPV may reduce poor mental and health risk behavior among this aging male and female population in South Africa.

