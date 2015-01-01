Abstract

We prioritized injury prevention and management programs, and research and development (R&D) projects using the Delphi method and analytic hierarchy process (AHP) for national plan. We summarized 21 programs and 31 R&D projects based on opinions collected in the opinion survey and brainstorming. Expert panel evaluated program and project relevance in the two Delphi rounds to make consensus. Total scores were calculated by adding criterion weights calculated through the AHP multiplied by the average of scores for each program and project. The top three programs were "Integrated Management System for Injury Data," "Comprehensive Injury Surveillance System," and "Transport System Improvement Program for Major Trauma." The top three R&D projects were researches on "Identification of Vulnerable Workers Injuries to Strengthen Protections," "Data Integration on Injury and Disability," and "Using Public Health Big Data to Identify Injury Status and Risk Factors." Experts highly rated the programs to improve injury surveillance system.

