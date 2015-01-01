|
Citation
Häikiö K, Bergem AK, Holst, Thorvaldsen N. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e1303.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38012723
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Providing health care in a moving vehicle requires different considerations regarding safety than in other settings. Use of seatbelts are mandatory, and during ambulance transport patients are fastened to the stretcher with safety straps. However, patients who wriggle out of, or unfasten, their safety straps pose a threat to him/herself and escorting personnel in the ambulance compartment in case of an accident. To prevent harm, ambulance personnel sometimes restrain the patient or unfasten their own seatbelts to keep the patient safe on the stretcher. The prevalence of coercive measures, and the relationship between the use of mechanical restraints comparable to coercion and seatbelt use, are scarcely investigated. Use of coercion normally requires a specific statutory basis. However, coercive measures needed to ensure safety in a moving vehicle while providing healthcare is hardly discussed in the literature. The aim of this study is to explore the use of coercion in ambulance services, the use of safety belts among escorts in situations where they need to keep the patient calm during transportation, and to analyse the relationship between safety belt non-compliance and coercion in these situations.
Keywords
Accidents; Humans; Norway; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Retrospective Studies; Working conditions; Ambulances; Patient safety; Occupational; *Ambulances; *Coercion; Ambulance personnel; Coercion; Emergency responders; Paramedic; Safety belts; Transportation of patients