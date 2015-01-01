Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning is considered the most common cause of referral to emergency departments and hospitalization in the intensive care unit (ICU). Training or retraining of coders and ensuring the positive impact of these trainings in assigning accurate codes to poisoning cases is necessary to adopt practical health measures for optimal management of this disease. The present study aimed to evaluate the impact of holding a training course on poisoning coding rules based on ICD-10 in clinical coders.



METHODS: This study is descriptive and analytical. With the target population included the coders of hospitals affiliated with Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (N = 45). In order to evaluate the training course on poisoning coding rules, the Conex Input Process Product (CIPP) evaluation model was used. This model was the first goal-oriented approach evaluation model. According to the CIPP model, evaluation of the training course held in four components, including Context factors (course objectives and priority of objectives), Input factors (instructor, curriculum, facilities, equipment, and training location), Process factors (teaching process, learning, management, and support), and Product factors (feedback, knowledge, and skills). A researcher-made questionnaire containing 39 questions with a 5-point Likert scale was used to collect data. The validity of the questionnaire was calculated through content validity, and its reliability was calculated using Cronbach's alpha coefficient (alpha = 90% in all components). In order to analyze the data, descriptive statistics (frequency percentage distribution) and inferential statistics (one-sample t-test) were used.



RESULTS: The findings of this study were presented in four components of context, input, process, and product evaluation. The average criterion for all questions in the questionnaire was considered 3. As a result, the significance level obtained from the one sample t-test was equal to P = 0. 0001.The training course had a favorable effect in terms of context, input, process and products.



CONCLUSION: The knowledge and skills of clinical coders can be enhanced by updating medical knowledge, holding training courses, workshops, seminars, and conducting clinical coder accreditation. Extensive and continuous training for clinical coders is essential due to the impact of code quality on financial forecasting, electronic health records, and conducting research.

Language: en