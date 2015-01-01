|
Citation
Asgedom AA, Etsedingl A, Hailemariam TT, Tequare MH, Hailu T, Tsegay AT, Hailu AG, Weldebirhan SN, Hailu M, Weldesenbet NA, Fisseha G, Alemayehu Y. BMC Res. Notes 2023; 16(1): e352.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38012754
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: War and armed conflicts are the major causes of mortality, morbidity and disability. This study was aimed at assessing the prevalence of injury, cause and its outcome among civilians during the war in Tigray, Northern Ethiopia.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; Outcome; War; Ethiopia; *Lacerations; *Warfare; Cause; Civilian Injury; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Tigray