Abstract

OBJECTIVE: War and armed conflicts are the major causes of mortality, morbidity and disability. This study was aimed at assessing the prevalence of injury, cause and its outcome among civilians during the war in Tigray, Northern Ethiopia.



RESULTS: A community based cross sectional study was conducted to collect data from a total of 4,381 sample households. Descriptive analysis was applied and the data are presented using frequencies, percentages, tables and statements. Of the study participants, 6.9% (95% CI: 6.2%, 7.6%) of civilians encountered any kind of war-related physical injury. About Two-third (95% CI: 59%, 73%) of the physical injuries were caused by bullet followed by heavy artillery shelling (proportion = 23%; 95% CI: 17%, 29%). Painfully, about 44% (95% CI: 37%, 50%) faced death following injuries and the other 56.2% (95% CI: 50%, 62.5%) either survived or encountered disability. Post war rehabilitation for the disabled is recommended to enable them live healthy, dignified, independent and productive citizens.

