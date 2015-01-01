Abstract

PURPOSE: Children and adolescents who sustain concussion in rural communities are lost to follow-up after initial evaluation more often than their urban counterparts. Thus, this study aims to determine the feasibility and accessibility of a novel virtual pediatric concussion clinic at a rural academic hospital.



METHODS: Data regarding patients referred to a virtual concussion clinic at a rural Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center over a 16-month period was prospectively collected. Patients experiencing concussive symptoms were referred to the pediatric neurosurgery clinical registered nurse and received a phone call following an injury. Referrals to therapy were made based on symptoms reported.



RESULTS: Data from 44 patients was collected: 9 did not follow-up in concussion clinic despite leaving a voicemail. Forty-three were referred from the emergency department. The median time from referral placed to completing a virtual follow-up was 4.5 days. Among the referrals, 3 (8.6%) were to pediatric neurology, 10 (28.6%) to occupational therapy (OT), 6 (17.1%) to physical therapy (PT), 4 (11.4%) to speech-language pathology (SLP), and 25 (71.4%) did not receive referrals as their symptoms had abated. Patients followed with pediatric neurology post-injury for an average of 75.9 days, OT for an average of 52.7 days, and PT for an average of 2.3 days.



CONCLUSION: This is a feasible model to follow patients and place referrals for additional therapeutic services in a rural community. With 79.5% of patients completing a follow-up, the clinic demonstrates easy accessibility and reliable adherence.

Language: en