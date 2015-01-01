Abstract

Although persons with Serious Mental Illness (SMI) express a need for intimate relations with others, they still suffer from a severe lack of social participation in this domain. However, these unmet needs have received little attention until recently. This study reviews interventions that aim to facilitate the development and the maintenance of intimate relationships (IR) of persons with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression. A systematic review following PRISMA guidelines was conducted. Studies published in Scopus, PubMed, EBSCO (Psych INFO, Psych ARTICLES, Psychology and Behavioral Sciences Collection) from January 1, 2000, to December, 2021, were screened. The search using terms referring to "schizophrenia", "bipolar disorder", "major depression", "IR" and "interventions" revealed 11 studies. Among them, 10 reported interventions for persons with depression, including 9 for couple therapy. Most interventions targeted satisfaction with couple relationships as the main therapeutic objective. Heterogeneity in study design precludes any firm conclusions about their efficacy. Interestingly, only one intervention focused on single persons interested in developing IR. The results highlight the lack of interventions: (i) aimed at promoting IR, (ii) designed for single persons, and (iii) targeting persons with psychotic disorders. This result may reflect the persisting stigmatization of persons with psychotic disorders, and the taboo associated with the IR and sexuality of persons with mental illness. Further studies are needed to develop inclusive interventions promoting the development of IR in persons with mental illness.

Language: en