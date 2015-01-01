SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Eman S, Nicolson RI, Blades M, Jha RP. Current issues in personality psychology 2022; 10(3): 205-215.

BACKGROUND: The current study aimed to understand the role of callousness, affective dissonance, and two subtypes of sensation seeking personality traits - 1) disinhibition and 2) thrill and adventure seeking - in physically aggressive and non-aggressive antisocial behaviours (ASB) among educated youth and to explore the gender differences in them. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: An online survey was sent to a large sample of students at a UK university. Initially, a sample of N = 539 participants was collected but after screening out the data, N = 429 participants were included for analyses based on the sampling criteria.

RESULTS: Callousness, disinhibition, and affective dissonance significantly predicted both antisocial behaviour subtypes. We found multidimensional nature of callousness in predicting antisocial behaviours, and an intriguing relationship between thrill and adventure seeking and affective dissonance. Interesting gender differences emerged.

CONCLUSIONS: This study has implications for the understanding of the competitive roles of gender-based psychopathological personality traits in terms of callousness and affective dissonance and sensation seeking tendencies in physically aggressive and non-aggressive antisocial behaviours.


sensation seeking; affective dissonance; antisocial behaviours; callousness; disinhibition; thrill and adventure seeking

