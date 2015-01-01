|
Citation
Eman S, Nicolson RI, Blades M, Jha RP. Current issues in personality psychology 2022; 10(3): 205-215.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
38013818
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The current study aimed to understand the role of callousness, affective dissonance, and two subtypes of sensation seeking personality traits - 1) disinhibition and 2) thrill and adventure seeking - in physically aggressive and non-aggressive antisocial behaviours (ASB) among educated youth and to explore the gender differences in them. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: An online survey was sent to a large sample of students at a UK university. Initially, a sample of N = 539 participants was collected but after screening out the data, N = 429 participants were included for analyses based on the sampling criteria.
Language: en
Keywords
sensation seeking; affective dissonance; antisocial behaviours; callousness; disinhibition; thrill and adventure seeking