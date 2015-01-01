|
Citation
|
Biolcati R, Pupi V, Mancini G. Current issues in personality psychology 2022; 10(3): 240-251.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38013819
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cyber dating abuse (CDA) refers to physical, verbal, and psychological violence perpetrated towards a romantic partner via technology and social media. Another emerging form of online abuse is ghosting, a silent strategy to dissolve undesired relationships without openly having to break them up. The aims of the current study were (i) to explore the relationship between CDA and ghosting behaviours in romantic relationships and (ii) to investigate the roles of gender and personality traits (conscientiousness, agreeableness, extraversion, emotional stability, openness) in prediction of CDA (perpetration and victimization). PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: A sample of 409 participants (64.8% females), aged between 18 and 53 years (M(age) = 26.40, SD = 6.06), took part in the study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; victimization; romantic relationships; cyber dating abuse; ghosting behaviours; perpetration; personality traits