|
Citation
|
Drążkowski D, Ganclerz M. Current issues in personality psychology 2022; 10(3): 227-233.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38013820
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Perception of sexual harassment in informal relations is a largely uninvestigated topic. This study aimed to bridge this gap by examining the effect of the type of relationship between the perpetrator and the victim on the perception of harassment. Furthermore, we considered potential factors moderating the tested relationships: acceptance of gender stereotypes and sex. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: In total, 369 participants were assigned to one of three conditions including a female victim and a male perpetrator who was either her neighbor, coworker, or supervisor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender differences; sexual harassment; attributions of responsibility and punishment; defensive attribution theory; informal relationships