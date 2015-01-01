SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Truong TKH, Tran HT, Ngo THG, Nguyen VL, Truong QL, Ngo MT. Current issues in personality psychology 2022; 10(3): 216-226.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.5114/cipp.2021.110025

38013821

PMC10653554

BACKGROUND: Siblings play an important role in a child's life. However, many children often experience sibling bullying. This study investigates differences in sibling victimization by sex, age, a parent's absence from the home due to employment, or a child's privacy and the relationship between sibling victimization, peer victimization, and the child's well-being. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: Participants were Vietnamese children participating in the third wave of the International Survey of Children's Well-Being. The study included 1537 children (811 boys and 726 girls) attending public schools, age 10-14 years (M = 11.29, SD = 1.15).

RESULTS: The results show that over half of children with siblings in this study reported being victimized by a sibling. Younger children were bullied more often than older children. Children whose father worked away from home reported an increase in bullying behavior from their siblings. Children sharing a room with siblings reported being bullied more by siblings.

CONCLUSIONS: The results indicated a positive correlation between sibling victimization and peer victimization and a negative relationship between being bullied and a child's subjective well-being.


Language: en

Vietnam; peer bullying; sibling bullying; subjective well-being

