Citation
Truong TKH, Tran HT, Ngo THG, Nguyen VL, Truong QL, Ngo MT. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2022; 10(3): 216-226.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38013821
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Siblings play an important role in a child's life. However, many children often experience sibling bullying. This study investigates differences in sibling victimization by sex, age, a parent's absence from the home due to employment, or a child's privacy and the relationship between sibling victimization, peer victimization, and the child's well-being. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: Participants were Vietnamese children participating in the third wave of the International Survey of Children's Well-Being. The study included 1537 children (811 boys and 726 girls) attending public schools, age 10-14 years (M = 11.29, SD = 1.15).
Language: en
Keywords
Vietnam; peer bullying; sibling bullying; subjective well-being