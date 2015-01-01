Abstract

BACKGROUND: The psychological specificity of the occupation of teachers in youth fostering centres (Młodzieżowe Ośrodki Wychowawcze, MOW) and youth psychotherapy centres (Młodzieżowe Ośrodki Psychoterapii, MOS) is rarely explored in empirical studies. As indicated in the literature, working in resocialization facilities (such as MOWs or MOSs) requires more effort expended in contacts with students. Study results indicate that teachers at greater risk of experiencing aggression are also at a greater risk of occupational burnout.



PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: The aim of the current study was to gather data on the intensity of occupational burnout among MOW/MOS teachers and public school teachers as well as to analyse the correlates and predictors of burnout. One hundred and sixty-nine people from two voivodeships in Poland took part in the study. The following measures were used in the study: the Life Orientation Test (LOT-R), the Generalized Self-Efficacy Scale (GSES) and the Link Burnout Questionnaire (LBQ).



RESULTS: Psychophysical exhaustion and a sense of a lack of self-efficacy among teachers are related to their workplace conditions. Longer job experience had a significant influence on the intensity of the individual aspects of occupational burnout and sense of self-efficacy. The current study did not reveal a significant influence of life optimism.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study requires continuation, as detailed scientific analyses of this occupational group are still lacking. There is a need for further studies on the impact of occupational burnout on the effectiveness of teachers' pedagogical interventions.

