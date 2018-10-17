Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabis legalisation was enacted on 17 October 2018 in Canada. Accordingly, the effects of cannabis legalisation on patterns of cannabis consumption were examined among adolescents, including on cannabis initiation, any cannabis use, daily cannabis use and cannabis dependence.



METHODS: Data from a biennial population-based, cross-sectional survey of students in Ontario were pooled in a pre-post design (2001-2019; N = 89,238). Participants provided self-reports of cannabis initiation, any cannabis use, daily cannabis use and cannabis dependence. Long-term trends in these patterns of cannabis consumption over two decades of observation were characterised to provide a broader context of usage. The effects of cannabis legalisation on patterns of cannabis consumption were quantified using logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: Long-term trends over the two decades of observation indicated that cannabis initiation decreased and then increased (p = 0.0220), any cannabis use decreased and daily cannabis use decreased (p < 0.0001 and p = 0.0001, respectively) and cannabis dependence remained unchanged (p = 0.1187). However, in comparisons between the pre-cannabis legalisation period (2001-2017) and the post-cannabis legalisation period (2019), cannabis legalisation was not associated with cannabis initiation (odds ratio; 95% confidence interval 1.00; 0.79-1.27), but it was associated with an increased likelihood of any cannabis use (1.31; 1.12-1.53), daily cannabis use (1.40; 1.09-1.80) and cannabis dependence (1.98; 1.29-3.04).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis legalisation was not associated with cannabis initiation, but it was associated with an increased likelihood of any cannabis use, daily cannabis use and cannabis dependence.

