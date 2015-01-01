|
Frankenfeld F, Wagmann L, Jacobs CM, Meyer MR. Drug Test. Anal. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38012832
Sewage-based epidemiology using influent wastewater is used to estimate the consumption trends of (illicit) drugs over a short or long period of time in a subpopulation. The current study aimed to develop two separate methods for the quantitative analysis of selected drugs of abuse (DOA) and cognitive enhancers in influent wastewater using reversed-phase (RP) or hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) coupled to high-resolution tandem mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS/MS). The performance of RP and HILIC column was evaluated. A simple solid phase extraction was used for sample preparation. Short runtimes of 10 and 15 min on the RP and the HILIC column, respectively, allowed sufficient throughput. A six-point calibration was used for quantification with calibration ranges between 10 and 100 ng/L for all analytes except for benzoylecgonine (BZE, 30-300 ng/L).
Language: en
cognitive enhancers; drugs of abuse; LC-HRMS/MS; wastewater analysis