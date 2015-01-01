Abstract

Sewage-based epidemiology using influent wastewater is used to estimate the consumption trends of (illicit) drugs over a short or long period of time in a subpopulation. The current study aimed to develop two separate methods for the quantitative analysis of selected drugs of abuse (DOA) and cognitive enhancers in influent wastewater using reversed-phase (RP) or hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) coupled to high-resolution tandem mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS/MS). The performance of RP and HILIC column was evaluated. A simple solid phase extraction was used for sample preparation. Short runtimes of 10 and 15 min on the RP and the HILIC column, respectively, allowed sufficient throughput. A six-point calibration was used for quantification with calibration ranges between 10 and 100 ng/L for all analytes except for benzoylecgonine (BZE, 30-300 ng/L).



METHOD validation was performed according to ICH guideline M10. Analytes such as amphetamine (AMPH), BZE, cocaethylene (CE), cocaine (COC), ethyl sulfate, 4-hydroxy-3-methoxymethamphetamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, methylphenidate (MPH), and ritalinic acid (RA) were included in method development and validation. Two different column types were necessary for sufficient chromatographic resolution. The analytical setup allowed detection of all other analytes at concentration levels between 1 ng/L for methylphenidate to 10 ng/L for amphetamine. A method for the detection and quantification of DOA, cognitive enhancers, and their biomarkers in wastewater was successfully developed and validated. Moreover, six proof-of-concept samples were analyzed in which AMPH, BZE, COC, MDMA, MPH, and RA were identified and further quantified.

Language: en