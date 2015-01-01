Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dental trauma represents a significant public health problem, causing a burden for both individuals and society. The aim of this study is to systematically develop and validate a questionnaire on 'traumatic dental injuries and management of emergencies' (TIME) for assessing the knowledge, attitude and practice (KAP) for a commonality.



METHODS: The scale development phases included conceptual framework, systematic development of an item pool, refinement of the item pool by Focus-group discussion (n = 23), validity-testing using Content Validity Index (n = 5), translation and back-translation, Cognitive interviewing (n = 30,45), and reliability testing (n = 40). The conceptual framework was built based on six broad constructs, such as broken teeth, knocked-out (avulsion) teeth, pushed/moved-in and loosened teeth (luxation injuries), soft tissue injuries, follow-up and management, and prevention and protection.



RESULTS: Reviews of existing questionnaires significantly helped to generate an initial pool of 68 items (refined to 51 items). Lawshe's content validity was 0.92. High test-retest reliability was demonstrated (kappa value = 0.98). The questionnaire showed a high level of reliability (Cronbach's alpha = 0.86) with great internal consistency.



CONCLUSION: TIME is the first validated scale for recording knowledge, attitude and practices on traumatic dental injuries and management of emergencies for non-dental professionals. The 51-tem tool will allow dentists to evaluate KAP of commonality. KAP measured across the globe would have a significant impact on planning awareness programs by dentists and dental associations.

