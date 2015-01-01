Abstract

Patients with depressive disorders are especially prone to suicide risk. Among the clinical predictors of suicidality, those specifically related to depressive disorders have not been accurately detailed. Our aim was to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies reporting longitudinal predictors of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts and suicide death within depression, including diagnostic subtypes, symptoms, clinical course, and assessment scales. A systematic search of the literature between 2001 and 2022 identified 4422 references, among which 19 studies providing 45 different predictors of suicidality met the inclusion criteria. Random effects meta-analyses were performed for 22 predictors, three for suicidal ideation, eleven for suicide attempts and eight for suicide death. Heterogeneity and publication bias were inspected through I(2) tests and Egger's tests respectively. Meta-analysis results showed that severity of hopelessness predicted suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. History of suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, severe depression, and psychotic symptoms predicted subsequent suicide attempts and suicide death. Time to full remission and sleep disturbances were also found as relevant predictors of future suicide behaviours. This review specifies which predictors of suicidality within the clinical features of depression will help clinicians and policy makers to better prevent suicide risk in patients with depressive disorders. Further longitudinal studies are needed to reliably assess the predictive ability of our results and to analyse other possible clinical predictors to prevent suicidality, especially with regard to suicidal ideation.

Language: en