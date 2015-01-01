Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Vigilance towards balance has been proposed to underpin various chronic dizziness disorders, including persistent postural-perceptual dizziness (PPPD). The objective of this study was to develop (through patient input) a validated balance-specific measure of vigilance that comprehensively assesses the varied ways in which this construct may manifest.



METHODS: We developed the Balance Vigilance Questionnaire (Balance-VQ) through patient and clinician feedback, designed to assess vigilance towards balance. We then validated the questionnaire in 497 participants consisting of patients diagnosed with chronic dizziness disorders (including 97 individuals diagnosed with PPPD) and healthy controls.



RESULTS: The final six-item Balance-VQ was shown to be a valid and reliable way to assess vigilance towards balance. Scores were significantly higher in individuals diagnosed with PPPD compared to controls. Although scores were also higher in the PPPD group compared to individuals with diagnosed vestibular disorders other than PPPD, Balance-VQ scores did not discriminate between the two groups when confounding factors (including dizziness severity) were controlled for. Scores did, however, independently discriminate between the PPPD group and individuals who experience dizziness in daily life, but who have not been diagnosed with a neuro-otological disorder.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings confirm that the Balance-VQ is a valid and reliable instrument for assessing vigilance towards balance. As symptom vigilance has been identified as a key risk factor for developing chronic dizziness following acute vestibular symptoms or balance disruption, we recommend using the Balance-VQ as a screening tool in people presenting with such symptoms.

