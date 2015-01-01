Abstract

To research the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health, the prevalence and characteristics of all completed suicides in the city of Frankfurt am Main were compared for a 10-month period before the pandemic (March 2019-December 2019) with one during the early pandemic (March 2020-December 2020). Medicolegal data collected in the context of the FraPPE suicide prevention project were evaluated using descriptive statistical methods. In total, there were 81 suicides during the early pandemic period, as opposed to 86 in the pre-pandemic period. Though statistically not significant, the proportion of male suicides (73%) was higher during the early pandemic period than before (63%). The age-at-death was comparable in the pre-pandemic and pandemic periods (average, 54.8 vs. 53.1 years). Between these two periods, there was no difference in respect to the three most commonly used suicide methods by men: fall from a height (26% vs. 22%), intoxication, and strangulation (each 24% vs. 19%). For women, there was, however, a shift in methods from strangulation (38%), intoxication (28%), and fall from a height (19%) to fall from a height (50%), strangulation (18%), intoxication, and collision with a rail vehicle (14% each). There was a trend towards more suicides among non-German nationals during the early pandemic (suicide rate/100,000 inhabitants: German, 14.3 vs. 11.5; non-German, 4.4 vs. 8.8). Before the pandemic, 54% of the suicides were known to have a mental illness in contrast to 44% during the early pandemic. Overall, no increase in completed suicides could be observed in Frankfurt am Main during the early pandemic.

Language: en