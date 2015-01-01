Abstract

BACKGROUND: Toxic work environments and bullying are rampant in health care organizations. The Joint Commission asserted that bullying is a threat to patient safety, and furthermore, it implied that bullying affects clinician psychological safety. However, after decades of trying to reduce bullying, it persists.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to determine if system justification (SJ) theory can help explain the persistence of bullying in health care organizations. SJ theory posits that people are motivated to justify the systems with which they are embedded, even if those systems are dysfunctional or unfair.



METHOD: A cross-sectional survey of health care workers (n = 302) was used to test a moderated mediation model to examine relations between instrumental work climate perceptions and psychological safety, as mediated by SJ and moderated by experiences of workplace bullying.



RESULTS: Analysis revealed that SJ fully mediated negative relations between instrumental climate and psychological safety; because of SJ the instrumental climate no longer had a direct negative association with psychological safety. Furthermore, bullying was found to play a moderating role in the instrumental climate-SJ relationship.



CONCLUSION: This study found some support for the role of SJ in perpetuating instrumental workplaces and workplace bullying in health care.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Some scholars have proposed that a focus on disrupting workplace contexts that trigger SJ in workers could help break patterns of behavior that enable toxic work environments and bullying to persist.

