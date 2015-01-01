Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma team activation (TTA) allows the provision of specialized and timely care to improve outcomes for severely injured patients. Limited information is available on the current state of TTA in Canadian trauma centres (TC). Study objectives were to describe TTA processes, data and reports, along with the challenges and successes from a national perspective.



METHODS: A mixed-methods, cross-sectional survey was undertaken with Canadian trauma leadership, utilizing a total population sampling strategy. The questionnaire, containing 108-items, was administered online between February-April 2022, utilizing a modified Dillman technique. Descriptive statistics and thematic analyses were performed.



RESULTS: Trauma leaders from 9 out of 10 provinces responded for a response rate of 68% (32/47). Two-thirds (67%) of respondents worked in adult TC; 63% in a level I center. A higher proportion of pediatric TC had a two-tiered TT response (60% pediatric; 35% adult). The most common criteria were neurologic compromise (100% one-level TTA) and hypotension (pediatric: 100% one-level, 100% tier 1; adult: 92% one-level, 86% tier 1). All one-level TTA included penetrating trauma criteria. One-third of respondents reported using TTA subgroup criteria for pediatric, pregnant, and/or geriatric patients. There was variability with disciplines responding to TTA, with largest, most comprehensive teams for tier 1. Two-thirds of TC review activation compliance (under/overtriage), while 55% focus on non-compliance and reasons for missed TTA. The most frequent challenges related to TTA practices were reliable data collection (60%) while successes included were the establishment of TTA guidelines to improve team compliance (33%) and RN initiated TTA.



CONCLUSIONS: Some TTA practices were similar among Canadian TC, while others showed variability.



FINDINGS provide opportunities for improvement, including a two-tier system, geriatric-specific criteria, and RN initiated TTA, and could help establish national standards and best practices. Compliance with standards has the potential to improve Canadian TTA practices and patient outcomes.

