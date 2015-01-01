Abstract

Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are a significant cause of death and disability among young people worldwide. Programs that use injury prevention strategies have been shown to effectively reduce the number of injuries. This systematic review aims to present the available evidence on the effectiveness of intervention programs in preventing RTIs among adolescents and young adults. Articles were identified and retrieved from databases including PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, Scopus, Science Direct, Magiran, SID, and Iran Medex. Two reviewers independently screened the articles. Articles published from the first year of publication until January 2018 that met the eligibility criteria were included in the review. These articles covered randomized controlled trials, pretest/post-test interventions, and controlled pretest/post-test interventions aimed at reducing RTIs among adolescents and young people aged 12-26 years. The framework, provided by Murphy and Haddon, were used to categorize the interventions. According to this framework, the interventions were categorized into five groups including education/behavior change, incentive, engineering/technology, legislation/enforcement, and multifaceted programs. The methodological quality of the studies was assessed using the Effective Public Health Practice Project. Of the initial 3165 findings, 13 studies met the inclusion criteria. Eleven of these studies used educational/behavioral approaches, while two employed multifaceted programs. In the educational/behavioral approach, participants' behaviors were considered as outcome variables. Only one of these studies was not successful. Multifaceted interventions were successful in changing behaviors. No studies were found on the effectiveness of other interventions. Eight studies were assessed as having moderate quality. The systematic review shows that educational/behavioral strategies and multifaceted programs are effective in reducing RTIs among young adults and adolescents. However, there is a lack of studies on other potential interventions. The quality of the included studies was moderate, suggesting a need for more rigorous research.

