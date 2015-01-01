Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic had detrimental effects on college students' psychosocial well-being due to campus closures starting in Spring 2020. This study examined changes in perceived stress and depressive symptoms before and during the pandemic using longitudinal data collected from students over the 2019-2020 academic year. We also compared data from this sample in Fall 2019 (N = 282) to data collected from another sample in Fall 2020 (N = 240). Latent change modeling showed increases in stress during Spring 2020. Additionally, the Fall 2020 sample had higher levels of stress than the Fall 2019 sample. Differences in stress and depressive symptoms did not depend on underrepresented minority (URM) status, income, gender, or membership in Greek life or other organizations. However, third- and fourth-year students and student-athletes experienced more stress during the pandemic.



FINDINGS suggest an adverse and differential impact of the pandemic on students' psychosocial well-being.

Language: en