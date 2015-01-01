Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Limited work has focused on understanding the function of individual difference factors in terms of mental health among sexual minority college students. Anxiety sensitivity is one individual difference factor which has received substantial empirical attention, but its role is presently understudied among racially/ethnically diverse sexual minority college students.Participants: Participants included a racially and ethnically diverse sample of sexual minority college students (N = 217; M(age) = 20.82 years; SD = 3.06).



METHODS: The present investigation evaluated the role of anxiety sensitivity in relation to anxious arousal, social anxiety, depression, and suicidality.



RESULTS: Results indicated that anxiety sensitivity was significantly related to increased anxious arousal, social anxiety, depression, and suicidality after adjusting for age, sex, relationship status, subjective social status, and neuroticism.



CONCLUSIONS: This investigation provides the first empirical evidence that anxiety sensitivity is related to poorer mental health outcomes for racially/ethnically diverse sexual minority college students.

Language: en