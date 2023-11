Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe health care utilization and occupational exposures during trafficking among foreign-born people labor-trafficked in the U.S.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of immigration files for health data among 114 labor-trafficked individuals.



RESULTS: Mean age was 30. Files of 38% mentioned accessing medical services at least once, mostly via hospitals (73%-81%). Forty-three percent (43%) had U.S. citizen children-indicating their children and spouses interacted with social and medical systems during exploitation. Almost all (97%) had limited English proficiency, and 75% did not have legal immigration status. Employers/traffickers interfered with access to health care and forced victims to work while injured. Half (50%) had sick family members. Victims reported physical and sexual abuse, toxic and environmental occupational exposures, and sleep disturbances.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the largest study to elucidate health concerns and care utilization patterns among labor-trafficked people. Concerted resources must be dedicated to understanding health needs and health systems intervention opportunities for labor-trafficked people.

Language: en