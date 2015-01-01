Abstract

BACKGROUND: Human trafficking involves coerced labor or sex. THRIVE, a multidisciplinary University of Miami clinic for trafficked persons, transitioned to a hybrid telehealth model during the COVID-19 pandemic. Th is paper presents appointment data across THRIVE clinic services during this transition.



METHODS: A review of appointments for THRIVE patients (n=156) was conducted to compare pre-pandemic (February 2019 to February 2020) and pandemic (March 2020 to December 2021) appointment trends.



RESULTS: There were 15% more scheduled (n=51.1 versus n=44) and 8% more completed (n=30.2 versus n=27.9) appointments per month early in the pandemic period with telehealth use compared to the pre-pandemic period. Telehealth was most used within psychiatry. Rescheduled and no-show appointments per month significantly increased during the pandemic period (p=0.010 in pandemic period 1 and and p=0.028 in pandemic period 2). There were few significant differences in appointment trends according to demographic variables.



CONCLUSION: Telehealth succeeded in connecting THRIVE patients during the pandemic, highlighting its potential for long-term use amongst trafficked persons.

